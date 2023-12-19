Open Extended Reactions

Mexico will take part in summer friendlies against Uruguay on June 4, and Brazil on June 8, ahead of the 2024 Copa America, the federation announced on Tuesday. Host cities and venues have yet to be announced.

Following the friendlies, all three sides will take part in a U.S.-based edition of the Copa America that will have six participants from Concacaf.

Thanks to its qualification for the semifinal round of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League, Mexico, the U.S., Jamaica and Panama, as well as the two winners of March's play-in games (Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Costa Rica vs. Honduras) are set to join CONMEBOL's 10 representatives for the Copa America, which begins June 20.

Earlier in December, a draw determined the four groups for the competition that will close out with a final on July 14 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Group A: Argentina, Peru, Chile, and the winner of Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago

Group B: Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela and Jamaica

Group C: United States, Uruguay, Panama and Bolívia

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Paraguay and the winner of Costa Rica vs. Honduras

Brazil, finalists as hosts of the previous Copa America in 2021, is third all-time with nine tournament wins despite losing to Argentina in the decisive last match two years ago.

Uruguay, which hasn't won a Copa America title since 2011, is tied with Argentina for the most Copa America titles at 15. Mexico, with no Copa America championships, finished as finalists in 1993 and 2001.