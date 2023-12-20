Socceroos coach Graham Arnold discusses the need for connectivity between state federations and the FA, and the benefits of a national second tier. (3:31)

Australia coach Graham Arnold's plans for the AFC Asian Cup have been dealt both a blow and a boost, with midfielder Massimo Luongo announcing his immediate retirement from international football but the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) increasing squad limits for next month's tournament to 26.

The AFC confirmed to Football Australia overnight that it would allow competing nations to increase their squad size by three players for the competition in Qatar, which will commence on Jan. 13.

Teams won't be required to use all the additional slots but it's anticipated that the Socceroos will -- boosting the selection prospects of fringe contenders such as Bruno Fornaroli, Kusini Yengi and Aiden O'Neill

Luongo, however, won't be part of that number after informing Football Australia of his intention to end his international career after 45 caps and six goals.

The 31-year-old ended a four-year absence from the national team when he was named to take on England and New Zealand in October and retained his place in the squad for the following month's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Bangladesh and Palestine.

This return to the international scene came as a result of the midfielder's career renaissance with Ipswich Town in the EFL Championship; playing 80% of available match minutes as the Tractor Boys, alongside Leicester City, run away with the automatic promotion places.

Luongo, who has never played in the English Premier League, had been widely expected to be selected for the Asian Cup, but a call-up could have seen him miss six league games and an FA Cup fixture had Australia made the final.

"This hasn't been a decision I've taken lightly, but I've got to prioritise managing my body as my career goes on," Luongo said.

"I've loved my journey with the national team and will always cherish the moments I've had in this jersey. I look forward to watching on now as this group of young players drive the Socceroos culture forward."

Luongo was a part of Socceroos squads at two World Cups and Asian Cups, earning a Ballon d'Or nomination after being named player of the tournament as Australia were crowned champions of Asia in 2015.

He joins Tom Rogic and Aaron Mooy as major midfield retirements from Australia's ranks this year, leaving Mat Ryan, Mat Leckie, and Aziz Behich as the last members of that 2015 squad still in the national team.

His departure leaves Jackson Irvine as the veteran leader in the middle of the park for the Socceroos, alongside younger figures such as Keanu Baccus, Connor Metcalfe, Alex Robertson, and Denis Genreau.

Massimo Luongo recently ended a four-year absence from the national team, featuring for Australia vs. New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Palestine. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

"When it comes down to it, Mass needs to do what's right for him and his family," Arnold said.

"He's been through the highs and lows of football, and throughout his career has shown us his prodigious talent, his incredible professionalism, and his qualities as a leader.

"After a tough period of injuries, we were just so pleased to see him fit again and settled into a club where he was enjoying his football and playing well. It was fantastic to have him back in camp working with some of our young midfielders, who I know took a lot out of that experience."