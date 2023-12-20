Open Extended Reactions

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday he has a "perfect" relationship with Kylian Mbappé after French media reports suggested there is a growing friction between the manager and his star player.

A report in L'Équipe questioned Mbappé's closeness to Luis Enrique after the France forward appeared frustrated following his team's recent disappointing results and conservative tactics, particularly in the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League which eventually assured the French club of their place in the round of 16.

In his news conference ahead of Wednesday's Ligue 1 clash against Metz, Luis Enrique responded to a question about the relationship.

"It's the same as always, I would say perfect," he said. "I don't know why I keep getting asked this question. I am very close to most of my players, with Kylian since the beginning.

Kylian Mbappé scored three times in six Champions League group stage appearances this season. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"He makes jokes, always smiles. I have a close relationship with him."

Luis Enrique, who took over at PSG in June, jokingly added: "We are not couple but almost and it's because he doesn't want us to be."

Mbappé has scored 19 goals in 21 appearances in all competitions for PSG this season.

A long-term target of Real Madrid, Mbappé , 25, becomes a free agent in June. However, Luis Enrique said he is hopeful Mbappé will extend his stay in the French capital.

"Kylian is very young," Luis Enrique said. "I hope he achieves a lot of success individually and collectively. I hope it will be here at PSG and we can help him do so.

"It's wonderful to have a player like him on the team, for what he contributes and what he generates. His numbers are there and with every coach he's had, he has delivered."