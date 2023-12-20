After a comfortable win vs. Urawa Reds, Rob Dawson explains how Manchester City can use the Club World Cup to get back on track in the Premier League. (2:13)

Last Saturday's abandoned Premier League match between Luton Town and Bournemouth will be replayed in full, the league confirmed on Wednesday.

The game, which was called off after Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in the 59th minute, has been rescheduled for an unconfirmed later date in the season.

"The decision to abandon the match in the 59th minute was made collectively between the match officials, players, managers from both clubs and the Premier League," the Premier League said in their statement.

Luton's game at Bournemouth was abandoned following the collapse of their captain Tom Lockyer. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lockyer received immediate medical attention after falling to the ground and was stretchered off the pitch. Both sets of players walked off six minutes later before the game was officially abandoned.

Later that evening, Luton said in a statement that Lockyer became responsive after being stretchered off and added that he had been transferred to a hospital where he was "stable" and undergoing further tests.

They also issued a separate statement thanking the Bournemouth medical team for their "absolutely amazing" response after Lockyer's collapse.

The Premier League too, paid tribute to the swiftness with which the medical teams of both clubs operated.

"The League would like to thank the medical staff and all those involved for their swift actions in responding to what was an extremely upsetting situation for everyone. We wish Tom a continued recovery and our thoughts are with him, his family and all those at Luton Town FC."