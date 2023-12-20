Lionel Messi reveals his future plans with the Argentina national team, a year on from their World Cup success. (1:39)

Argentine great Lionel Messi will launch his first full Major League Soccer (MLS) campaign on Feb. 21 when Inter Miami kicks off the 2024 regular season at home with a match against Real Salt Lake, the league announced on Wednesday.

Messi's club, which he joined in July after signing a two-and-a-half year contract, will be thrown back in the spotlight four days later when Miami visits LA Galaxy in a match that will highlight a full slate of opening week action.

Among its 34 regular season games, Messi's club will also visit Orlando City SC on May 15 during MLS Rivalry Week. Miami's final regular season game is Oct. 19 at New England Revolution.

The matches were announced along with the full schedule for the 2024 MLS regular season, which ends on Oct. 19 followed by the MLS Cup Playoffs and culminating in MLS Cup on Dec. 7.

Lionel Messi will take center stage at the start of his first full MLS season. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Messi, a World Cup champion and record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as best player in the world, has made an immediate impact with Miami both on and off the field since his arrival.

The Argentine forward scored a stoppage-time winner in his Miami debut and had 11 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions for the MLS side while leading the club to its first-ever trophy by winning the Leagues Cup final.

Messi's arrival was also credited with a surge in ticket prices, merchandise and subscriptions to Apple TV's MLS Season Pass, which streams live matches. Miami has also said season tickets for their 2024 campaign are already sold out.