Transfer Talk: Phillips wants guarantee from Juve, Newcastle

After a comfortable win vs. Urawa Reds, Rob Dawson explains how Manchester City can use the Club World Cup to get back on track in the Premier League. (2:13)

Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Phillips wants playing time to be guaranteed

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips wants a guarantee of playing time ahead of agreeing a move to Juventus or Newcastle, the Telegraph has reported.

The 28-year-old has struggled for regular first-team minutes since his £42 million move from Leeds in 2022 and has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus.

Recent reports suggest City would prefer letting Phillips go permanently, but Juventus have held initial talks over a January loan deal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga & more (U.S.)

The Telegraph has revealed today that Phillips is seeking guarantees over his playing time before choosing his destination in January.

The defensive midfielder is eyeing more regular minutes to re-establish himself in England manager Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of Euro 2024.

City manager Pep Guardiola recently said that he felt "so sorry" for Phillips, who hasn't fit into the champions' plans and has appeared in just 89 Premier League minutes so far this season.

Kalvin Phillips will be looking to leave Manchester City only if he is guaranteed significant playing time by his next club. (Photo by David Damnjanovic/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Everton have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on defender Jarrad Branthwaite, reports the i. Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham have all been impressed with the young Englishman, but the Toffees are desperate not to let him go. The £100m fee -- of which Branthwaite's former club Carlisle would receive 10% -- would be a world record for a defender.

- Chelsea are willing to accept a bid for Conor Gallagher, TEAMtalk reports. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to let Gallagher, who has worn the armband in Reece James' absence, leave but may be left with no choice. Chelsea's owners are reportedly open to accepting an offer for Gallagher, should it help with arrivals. A deal for Gallagher could be done for £50m.

- RB Leipzig are on track to seal the signing of Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas this week, reports Fabrizio Romano. Romano reported that a €25m bid had been submitted yesterday for the 24-year-old midfielder, who is open to a move to the Bundesliga. A deal for the North Macedonian international, who signed for Napoli for €16m in 2019, is expected to be completed this week.

- Manchester United's Donny van de Beek has completed his medical with Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of a loan move, Florian Plettenburg has reported. The Dutch midfielder has made just two substitute appearances for United this term, with his Premier League career never getting off the ground since his £40m move from Ajax in 2020. The 26-year-old completed his medical with no issues raised, and it is also believed that Frankfurt will have the option to make the loan deal permanent for £13m in the summer.

- Chelsea are preparing an opening bid for 18-year-old FC Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, reports Ekrem Konur. The Swedish forward, who scored in Copenhagen's stunning 4-3 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester United last month, has become one of Europe's most sought-after young players. The Danish club are reportedly ready to sell Bardghji, with the Blues ready to submit an offer after courting the young star for several months.