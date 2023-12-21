Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez promise positive change for more than just the clubs involved in a prospective European Super League. (1:27)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid said on Thursday they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA following the proposal of a new 64-team European club competition by Super League's backers, A22 Sports.

In a long-awaited decision, the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg ruled that UEFA "has been abusing a dominant position" in its prohibition of the Super League, saying its attempts to ban the Super League were illegal.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Hours later, A22 Sports chief executive Bernd Reichart outlined plans for a three-league, 64-club men's competition and a two-league, 32-club women's competition -- both would replace UEFA's Champions League and Women's Champions League.

The proposals have been supported by Real Madrid and Barcelona, but have faced opposition from some of Europe's biggest clubs, as well as the Premier League, players' union FIFPRO, UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association (ECA).

"Manchester United said they remain committed to playing in competitions run by UEFA despite Thursday's EU court verdict which said Europe's soccer governing body and FIFA contravened EU law by preventing the formation of a Super League," United said in a statement.

"Our position has not changed. We remain fully committed to participation in UEFA competitions, and to positive cooperation with UEFA, the Premier League, and fellow clubs through the ECA on the continued development of the European game."

Bayern also rejected the proposal, saying it "represented an attack" on domestic football in Europe.

"The Bundesliga forms the foundation of FC Bayern, just as all national leagues form the foundation of European football clubs," the club said. "Therefore, it is our duty and our deep conviction to strengthen them, not weaken them. We also support the European club competitions under the umbrella of UEFA. So once again it's very clear: the door for the Super League at FC Bayern remains closed."

Atletico said the proposal does not garner the support of most clubs in Europe.

"The European football family doesn't want the European Super League," Atletico said. "Germany, France, England, Italy, Spain [except Real Madrid and Barcelona] don't want the Super League. We're in favour of protecting the European football family, protecting domestic leagues and, through them, qualification for European competitions on the pitch each season."