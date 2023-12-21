After a comfortable win vs. Urawa Reds, Rob Dawson explains how Manchester City can use the Club World Cup to get back on track in the Premier League. (2:13)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia -- Manchester City have sought to play down suggestions they could take Fluminense lightly in the Club World Cup final because of the Brazilian side's reliance on a core of ageing players.

Fluminense have been riled in the build-up to Friday's game at what they believe has been negative coverage of their team in some sections of the UK media.

The champions of South America are set to face City with 35-year-old former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo, as well as 43-year-old goalkeeper Fábio and 40-year-old defender Felipe Melo, in their starting XI at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Melo said he has read some of the coverage of Fluminense -- who picked seven players over 30 against Al Ahly in the semifinal -- and branded it "nonsense" and "rubbish."

Guardiola refused to comment on the fall-out at a news conference on Thursday, but captain Kyle Walker insisted City will give the Copa Libertadores winners plenty of respect.

"It doesn't matter your age if you're at a level you can perform," said Walker, 33. "I'm one of the oldest in the City dressing room and it doesn't mean I can't play. "It's a little bit disrespectful for people to say that about the likes of Marcelo.

"He's still at a very high level. Age is just a number. Marcelo has been one of the best left-backs ever to grace football. The comments are probably a little bit disrespectful."

Guardiola is hopeful that winning the Club World Cup will give his team "a boost" when they restart their Premier League campaign.

City are fourth in the table, five points behind Arsenal, and could be even further adrift by the time they face Everton at Goodison Park on Dec. 27.

"It's a different competition but it will be a good boost for us, yeah," Guardiola said. "For Christmas time it's better, that's for sure.

"The reality is it's a completely different competition. It's a different environment.

"It's so difficult to come here, to win the Libertadores, the Champions League, both competitions are really tough.

"It's something that remains forever. I don't know if we'll come back to play a final for the World Cup."