Transfer Talk: Real Madrid eye signing Man United's Varane

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Real Madrid prioritise Varane amid injury crisis

Real Madrid are exploring the market for a potential signing at centre-back, reports Fabrizio Romano.

Los Blancos want to reinforce manager Carlo Ancelotti's side after David Alaba sustained an ACL injury in the recent 4-1 league victory over Villarreal, and the latest indicates that they are now set to put together their shortlist before making a final decision.

The club went top of the LaLiga table on Thursday night after Lucas Vázquez's late goal in the 92nd minute sealed victory over Alaves -- but they lost another centre-back for their next game when Nacho was sent off in the second half.

Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane has been one of the names recently linked with a return to Spain's capital as well as Girona's on-loan Manchester City defender Yan Couto, but with the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy prioritising a cover option in the heart of the defence, it is Varane that could currently be higher up on his former club's shortlist.

Brazil international Éder Militão also remains sidelined after sustaining an ACL injury back in August.

Real Madrid will look to Raphaël Varane as one of their possible signings following an injury crisis at centre-back. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, reports Sky Sports. Spurs are said to have already made progress on a potential deal for the 23-year-old, and it is reported that the Blues' stance in the summer to keep him at Stamford Bridge has now changed. Gallagher has featured in 16 Premier League games this season, and he was a standout performer in the 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

- Juventus are preparing to move ahead of Internazionale in the race for Lille centre-back Tiago Djaló, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Bianconeri are reported to have made an offer to sign the 23-year-old next month during a meeting with his representatives, with hopes of securing a move before he becomes a free agent next summer. It is believed that a deal worth €3 million plus bonuses could be enough for the Ligue 1 side to agree to part ways with him.

- A race between Napoli and Juventus could occur for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports Calciomercato. The Scudetto winners are the latest side to be linked with the 28-year-old Denmark international, as they continue to look for potential replacements for Eljif Elmas, who has been linked with a move away from the club. Hojbjerg has featured more of late amid several injuries in the Spurs squad, but interest in his signature will resurface in January.

- An offer worth in the region of €8m is being prepared by Internazionale amid hopes of landing Club Brugge wingback Tajon Buchanan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio. The 24-year-old Canada international is reported to have been identified as an ideal replacement for Juan Cuadrado, and the Nerazzurri are awaiting final approval from their hierarchy before making an official approach to sign him.

- Villarreal are considering a potential reunion with Besiktas centre-back Eric Bailly, according to Cadena Ser. The Yellow Submarine are believed to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in January, and it is reported that they have already enquired with the 29-year-old's representatives. Bailly has made just six league appearances in Turkey's Super Lig this season.