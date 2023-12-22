Mark Ogden explains how formalities might delay Sir Jim Ratcliffe's deal to buy 25% of Manchester United until after the January transfer window. (2:39)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's £1.5 billion ($1.9b) investment in Manchester United is unlikely to be finalised until after the January transfer window, sources have told ESPN, even if the deal to buy 25% of the club is confirmed on the financial markets in the coming days.

Ratcliffe and his INEOS group have been engaged in detailed discussions since October with United's owners, the Glazer family, over the deal that will give the petrochemicals billionaire full control of football operations at the club.

Sources have told ESPN that talks are in their final stages with recent delays due to legal details on both sides being reviewed before contracts are signed.

An announcement to the New York Stock Exchange could be made before the end of the year, although the Holiday season may yet lead to a further hold up in this part of the process being completed.

But although Ratcliffe's team are already working on plans to overhaul United's football structure, sources have said that it will take between 4-6 weeks for the Premier League to ratify the change to the club's ownership model.

British businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been in negotiations to purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United in recent weeks. VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Due to the Christmas and New Year period, the ratification process may not begin until the first week of January, thereby leaving United facing the prospect of a final transfer window under Glazer ownership next month.

Colette Roche, United's chief operating officer, told a fans forum this week that financial restrictions will prevent the club making significant additions to Erik ten Hag's squad next month.

Loan moves are possible, but with United needing to raise funds, no major incomings are likely, even if a deal is struck to offload Jadon Sancho, who has not been involved with the first-team since a fall out with Ten Hag in September.