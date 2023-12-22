Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham have one of the worst disciplinary records in the Premier League this season but manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday that he has no intention of having a word with his players as missing games would teach them a lesson.

Spurs have had 46 yellow cards in 17 games in the campaign so far while they are joint-top of the league for most red cards this season with four. Yves Bissouma has been sent off twice while Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie have one red card each.

Two red cards in one game cost them in a 4-1 defeat by Chelsea last month but ahead of Saturday's home game against Everton, Postecoglou said it was something the players had to learn from on their own.

"It's obviously something that is not great for us, because it's costing us during games, post games. The players are well aware of the impact that those kinds of things have and I'm sure they'll learn from those experiences," he said in his news conference on Friday.

"My experience in football is that the best remedy for those kinds of things is the players feeling like they're missing out on something. It brings them back into line pretty quickly.

"Hopefully we keep winning and the guys that miss out learn their lesson that way."

Everton are on a four-match winning streak in the league which has propelled Sean Dyche's side up to 16th despite a 10-point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

If not for the deduction, Everton would have been 10th and in the fight for European spots.

"They've been one of the more consistent sides all year. I think Sean has done an outstanding job," Postecoglou said.

"When you do get hit with something like that, it's often the measure of the playing group and the manager how they respond to adversity. You've got to say their response has been first class.

"He and the players certainly haven't used it as an excuse. They're a good side, a really hard-working team. You've got to compete against them and we're expecting a really tough game tomorrow."

Postecoglou said Spurs will have Giovani Lo Celso back from injury but confirmed James Maddison and Micky van de Ven were no closer to returning, with the pair expected back in action only next month.

Sources have told ESPN that Ryan Sessegnon is hopeful of a return to a first team action in Tottenham's FA Cup third round clash with Burnley on January 5.

That date has been penciled in as a possible target as Sessegnon begins to rebuild his fitness having returned to training last Sunday.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery on a hamstring problem in July and Tottenham's coaching staff are adopting a cautious approach to his rehabilitation.

Sources added that there are currently no plans to loan Sessegnon out in January, although that possibility has not been ruled out entirely.

