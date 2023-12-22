Sophie Lawson explains the knock-on effects for the NWSL and Kristie Mewis's fiancé, Sam Kerr, when Mewis completes a move to West Ham. (1:19)

United States and former NJ/NY Gotham FC midfielder Kristie Mewis officially joined WSL side West Ham United on Friday.

Mewis, 32, was a part of the UWSNT squad for the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last summer, making a single appearance in the final minutes of the round of 16 game against Sweden and later scored a penalty in the shootout defeat.

Mewis joins West Ham after agreeing to a mutual contract termination with Gotham FC.

She has 53 international caps, scoring seven times.

"I am delighted to be joining West Ham United. I have always wanted to play in the Women's Super League and now that everything has fallen into place, it feels like a dream come true," Mewis said.

"When I visited London for the first time, I went to my first football match at Upton Park. The culture and energy of West Ham captivated me straightaway and nothing has ever lived up to that moment -- it was one of the happiest days of my life.

"It feels like I have come a full circle from that moment and it's incredible to now be officially part of the West Ham family. I will work hard, try to lead by example and give everything for this badge."

The midfielder made 14 appearances for Gotham FC last season as they lifted the NWSL title last month with a 2-1 victory over OL Reign.

Mewis has played for clubs outside the U.S. on a couple of occasions, including starting her professional career at Canberra United FC in 2013, as well as a loan spells at Japanese side Iga FC Kunoichi and German side Bayern Munich.

The transfer will mean a move closer to her fiancée, Australia and Chelsea forward Sam Kerr.

NJ/NY Gotham FC also made the news official.

"We are happy to support her in pursuing her next step in her career and are excited to follow her progress," club GM Yael Averbuch West said.