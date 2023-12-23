Open Extended Reactions

Lucas Beraldo is on the verge of a move to PSG. Photo by Richard Callis/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

São Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain in a transfer worth €20 million, sources have told ESPN.

Beraldo, 20, will join PSG when the transfer window opens in January, strengthening coach Luis Enrique's options in defence ahead of the second half of the season.

Sources said the transfer, which has been agreed between the two clubs, does not include bonuses and will be completed if the player passes a medical examination.

Beraldo has also been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Brazil under-20 international will join a PSG side top of Ligue 1 and aiming for a third consecutive league title. The French club are also in the Champions League round of 16 where they have been drawn to face Real Sociedad.

Beraldo's arrival will continue an overhaul of the playing staff at PSG, as Randal Kolo Muani, Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembélé, Goncalo Ramos and Lucas Hernández all joined this summer. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos and Mauro Icardi were among the players to leave the club ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.