Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- The English Premier League has its first female referee, and Burnley manager Vincent Kompany called it a "milestone moment" on Saturday.

Rebecca Welch controlled Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham.

Kompany spoke to Welch at full-time.

Rebecca Welch became the first woman to take charge of a Premier League match on Saturday as she controlled Burnley's 2-0 win at Fulham. Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

"I wanted to congratulate her because it's a big moment," he said. "It's fair to say that it's a milestone moment, and may there be more, and the best thing will always be when someone is judged on merit.

"But you have to have a first, and this is it. So, well-done [to her], and I'm happy to be part of this moment."

Welch was applauded by spectators as she emerged from the tunnel at Craven Cottage.

She previously made history when she refereed an FA Cup fixture in 2022 and a second-tier Championship match in 2021. Welch already had worked as a fourth official in the Premier League in November.

Welch has been a referee since 2010, initially balancing the role with her job in the National Health Service before becoming a full-time match official.