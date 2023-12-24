Open Extended Reactions

Estevao of Brazil celebrates scoring the opening goal during the FIFA U-17 World Cup Round 16 match against Ecuador on Nov. 20.

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Big-name European clubs interested in Estevao

Various big-name European clubs are interested in Palmeiras forward Estevao Willian -- commonly known as "Messinho" -- as has been reported by Mundo Deportivo.

The 16-year-old's dream is to play for Barcelona, although a transfer to the Catalan club is looking increasingly unlikely as they are not currently making a move due to their financial situation. There will still be plenty of options to be considered, with Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City all willing to trigger his €60m release clause.

Despite Messinho not being able to complete a move until the summer of 2025, Palmeiras want the forward to make up his mind on a future destination. That is because they hope for the move to be similar to that of Endrick's to Real Madrid and for it to be completed before he is allowed to make the move to Europe.

Messinho's father travelled to Manchester, London, Paris and Barcelona in October to listen to the sporting proposals of the interested clubs and -- like his son -- the favoured option was a transfer to Barca. Even so, the Blaugrana's indecision is making the possibility of signing the teenager increasingly difficult.

Messinho made his competitive first-team debut for Palmeiras in their 1-1 draw against Cruzeiro earlier this month.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Danny Lewis)

- Manchester United are looking at Olympique Lyonnais attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki as they prepare for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to join the club, according to FootballTransfers. In addition to the 20-year-old, the Red Devils want to sign a striker with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner, Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy and Borussia Dortmund's Donyell Malen being linked.

- Internazionale are in pole position to sign Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski, reports Calciomercato, with the 29-year-old's current contract expiring at the end of the season and sensational circumstances likely being required for a renewal to take place. Inter are offering a four-year contract worth around €4.5m-per-season and discussions have advanced.

- Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is interested in a potential move to Arsenal or Manchester City, according to Football Insider. The 25-year-old will not force a move and a January transfer is seen as being near-impossible due to Villa demanding around £100m, but the Brazilian will have two years left on his contract at the end of the season and his valuation will drop after that point if a new deal is not agreed.

- Lewis Ferguson's impressive performances this season have sparked interest from Juventus, according to Calciomercato, who adds that there has been direct contact between the 24-year-old's representatives and Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli. There could be competition from Lazio and Premier League clubs.

In addition, Corriere dello Sport have indicated that Juventus are looking at 18-year-old Copenhagen winger Roony Bardghji, who is also being looked at by Bayer Leverkusen, Barcelona, Chelsea, Arsenal and Aston Villa.

- Aston Villa believe that they can sign Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City for around £5m-£10m, reports Football Insider. The 27-year-old's contract with the Foxes is set to expire at the end of the season and talks about a renewal have not progressed so far.