Chadi Riad of Real Betis in action during a LaLiga against Girona on Dec. 21. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The winter transfer window hasn't re-opened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

TOP STORY: Barca to trigger buy-back clause for Riad

Barcelona are planning some strategic changes ahead of the 2024-25 season, with central defender Chadi Riad returning from Real Betis, and one of Andreas Christensen or Jules Koundé leaving in the summer.

That's according to Sport, who say that Barca have been so impressed with 20-year-old Chadi's performances that they're ready to activate his €7m buy-back clause at the end of the current campaign. Chadi left Barcelona last summer for €3.5m but has since become a regular starter under Manuel Pellegrini. A number of European clubs have been impressed with his form, which is why Barca are acting now before Betis get the chance to let him leave to anyone else.

More importantly for Barca, is that Chadi fits nicely into their proposed and reduced wage structure for next season. Now, they just need to ensure they can part with one from Christensen, Kounde or Eric García to enable much-needed breathing space in the budget.

PAPER GOSSIP (by Nick Judd)

- Tottenham Hotspur are looking to strengthen in the attacking department in January, and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke has emerged as a surprise target, according to the Sun. Solanke, 26, who scored a hat-trick for the in-form Cherries against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, has netted 11 goals in 17 games, and Spurs are said to be "closely watching" his progress. The Whites are also said to be keen on Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson, but Solanke is seen as a better prospect. Arsenal are also said to be monitoring Solanke's situation.

- Manchester City striker Julián Álvarez has indicated he's "very happy" at Manchester City amidst reports linking him with a move to Real Madrid, according to the Mirror. Alvarez scored twice, and added an assist, in City's Club World Cup final victory against Fluminense last week. Real Madrid are among the clubs to have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old, but the Argentine insists he simply wants to keep winning trophies with City. "The truth is that I am very happy at Manchester City," said Alvarez. "I have been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we have achieved."

- Manchester United are expected to be active in the transfer market in January, and their search for a centre forward is now said to include Bologna's Joshua Zirkzee, according to Sport1 journalist Cristopher Míchel. United are struggling to find the net as a result of new striker Rasmus Hojlund failing to live up to expectations since his move in the summer, and Marcus Rashford out of form. United are said to be prioritising an attacking player, but Zirkzee is a surprise candidate. The 22-year-old Dutchman has scored seven times this season, but United face competition from Bayern Munich, who have a buy-back option of around €22m.

- Manchester City are contemplating making a move for a player within the City Football Group, Girona star Savinho, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist says City have been impressed with the Italian winger's form so far this season, the 19-year-old Brazilian helping loan club Girona climb to the top of the LaLiga table. He has scored five goals and added as many assists in 18 games during his spell on loan from Troyes, which has seen both Barcelona and Real Madrid take notice. However, with Troyes affiliated to City's owners, it's highly likely the in-form star will make the move to Pep Guardiola's side, rather than join the Blaugrana.

- Inter Milan are pushing to ensure their pursuit of Club Brugge and Canada winger Tajon Buchanan concludes as quickly as possible in January. That's according to Corriere Dello Sport, who report that Inter's situation is so desperate that they're focused on bringing the 24-year-old in as a priority. The Nerazzurri are facing a shortage of players in wide areas, made worse by the recent injury to Juan Cuadrado, who is facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines. Buchanan has already stated that he doesn't intend to extend his contract in Belgium beyond 2025, but it is now up to Inter and Brugge to conclude the minutiae. Inter are keen to secure Buchanan on a loan deal with an option to buy, while Brugge are more hopeful of a deal for around €12m.