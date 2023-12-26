Barcelona and Spain's Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati reflects on a year of battles on and off the pitch in The Bicycle Diaries. (3:40)

Best in the world Bonmati ready to keep fighting on and off the pitch (3:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona Femení captain and two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will undergo knee surgery, the Catalan club said on Tuesday.

The Spain forward had to leave the national team training camp in Madrid last month because of a knee injury, which also kept her out of recent matches with Barça.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

- ESPN FC Women's Rank: World's 50 best soccer players of 2023

"Barcelona women's football star Alexia Putellas is undergoing this Wednesday 27 December an arthroscopy on her left knee," the club said in a statement.

"The club will be making an official medical announcement once the operation has concluded."

Putellas, 29, missed the 2022 European Championship due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury but was part of Spain's victorious World Cup squad this year.