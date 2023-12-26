Open Extended Reactions

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno appeared to push a ball boy during his team's 3-0 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Tuesday, but his manager insisted that was not the case.

The incident took place in the second-half, when in a hurry to get the ball from the ball boy, Leno appeared to push him. Fulham were losing 2-0 at the time, and Leno had already received a yellow card.

The 31-year-old Germany international later apologised to the ball boy but was still jeered by Bournemouth fans for the rest of the match.

"I don't know if it was instruction or not, but the ball boys were always delaying," Fulham manager Marco Silva said about the incident

"Bernd wanted to play quickly and he took the ball from the ball boy. He didn't push him, it wasn't strong enough and he apologised."

Goals from Justin Kluivert, Dominic Solanke and Luis Sinisterra saw Bournemouth brush past Fulham and climb into the top-half of the table.

