An alleged racist comment was made by a fan toward Luton Town player Carlton Morris during his team's Premier League match against Sheffield United.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said the police had talked to Morris after the game at Bramall Lane, which Luton won 3-2. Morris reported the comment to the match officials in line with Premier League protocols, Luton added.

"There was an alleged racist comment, the police are dealing with that, they have spoken to Carlton and got his take on it, so it is with them now, I have no more comment on it," the Luton manager said. "He is alright. He was, at the time, pretty angry, but he seems fine now."

Morris came on as a 71st-minute substitute and created two chances that led to own-goals in his team's win.

The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

He spoke to both managers following the incident, Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said.

Referee Sam Allison speaks with Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United, and Rob Edwards of Luton Town during their Premier League match. Getty Images

"There was a comment that was made and the referee came over to speak to me and Rob from a racial point of view, which is obviously not great if found to be the case," Wilder said.

The Premier League condemned the incident in a post on social media.

"Racism has no place in our game or anywhere in society and we encourage anyone who hears or sees discrimination to report it so action can be taken," the league said on X.

"We will offer our full support to Carlton Morris and Luton Town FC, as well as continuing to work with clubs and authorities to ensure our stadiums are an inclusive and welcoming environment for all."

Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane scored own goals in the final 13 minutes as Sheffield let a late lead slip and lost 3-2 to fellow strugglers Luton at Bramall Lane.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this story.