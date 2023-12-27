When does the January transfer window open and close?

Mark Ogden explains why the Glazers will still control the January transfer window despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment. (1:43)

The 2024 January transfer window promises to be a busy period as clubs look to strengthen in the search for silverware.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline, and as long as they are not officially attached to any club on Friday, Feb. 2.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with different transfer windows. They will be officially completed if or when the signing club's window is open.

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Premier League transfer window

The Premier League transfer market will reopen on Monday, Jan. 1 and run to Thursday, Feb.1 at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET.

LaLiga transfer window

The LaLiga window will officially open on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and will close at 11 p.m. GMT / 6 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb.1.

Serie A transfer window

The Serie A market opens on Tuesday, Jan. 2 and will close on Thursday, Feb.1, at 7 p.m. GMT / 2 p.m. ET.

Bundesliga transfer window

The Bundesliga window opens as of Monday, Jan. 1 and will close at 5 p.m. GMT / midday ET on Thursday, Feb.1.

Ligue 1 transfer window

Ligue 1 opens its transfer window on Monday, Jan. 1 and will close it on Thursday, Feb.1 at 10 p.m. GMT / 5 p.m. ET.

Women's Super League transfer window

The WSL summer window opens on Monday, Jan 1 and runs through to Wednesday, Jan. 31.

MLS transfer window

The MLS transfer window remains open until April with the 2024 season starting on Feb. 22.

OTHER TRANSFER DEADLINES

Australia: Feb. 6

Mexico: Feb. 1

Portugal: Feb. 2

Saudi Arabia: Jan. 30

Turkey: Fe. 9