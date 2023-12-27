Transfer Talk: Tottenham's Højbjerg a priority for Juventus

Burley reacts to Man City's 3-1 win: 'They need to get going again' (1:13)

The winter transfer window hasn't reopened in Europe yet, but there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Tottenham's Højbjerg remains priority for Juve

Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is Juventus' priority as the Italian giants aim to strengthen their midfield, as has been reported by Calciomercato.

I Bianconeri are especially keen to strengthen that position due to the suspensions of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, with manager Massimiliano Allegri's side currently sitting just four points behind current Serie A leaders Internazionale.

The club are trying to balance their budget while strengthening, meaning they are mostly looking for loans with an option to make the move permanent rather than an obligation.

Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips is somebody who has been considered due to the Club World Cup winners being keen for the England international not to join a fellow Premier League club, but Allegri believes that his characteristics are too similar to those of Manuel Locatelli.

Atletico Madrid have turned down Juventus' advances for Rodrigo De Paul and don't want to upset their plans for Lazar Samardzic -- despite Napoli's attempt to sign him -- which makes Højbjerg the priority.

The 28-year-old wants to leave Spurs due to a lack of game time under manager Ange Postecoglou, while Højbjerg's agents and intermediaries have made Juventus the priority despite interest from Atleti and Napoli.

However, Spurs don't want to loan him out, especially as they will lose players during the Africa Cup of Nations, with the London club demanding a €25 million transfer or loan with easily achievable triggers for a permanent move.

Time is expected to be needed to make the transfer happen and Juventus are trying, while Højbjerg hopes things go ahead.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Napoli have made Udinese a verbal offer worth €19m plus €4m to €5m in add-ons for midfielder Lazar Samardzic, reports Calciomercato, who add that Gli Azzurri feel that the 21-year-old is the perfect replacement for RB Leipzig-bound Eljif Elmas. The Pozzo family will reflect on the proposal with Napoli trying to get ahead of Juventus to sign the Serbia international.

- Real Madrid are looking at Peñarol goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez as they aim to bring in somebody who can eventually take over from Thibaut Courtois, reports AS. This comes with Andriy Lunin potentially leaving Los Blancos in search of regular game time, while the Spanish club is unlikely to make Kepa Arrizabalaga's loan from Chelsea permanent.

- LaLiga clubs Sevilla, Real Betis, and Villarreal are all monitoring versatile Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Carlos Soler, reports Foot Mercato. The 26-year-old has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season -- with nine of those coming from the bench -- and is likely to stay put.

- Juventus have beaten Bologna to the signing of Budućnost Podgorica attacking midfielder Vasilije Adzic by offering €5m plus a percentage of the funds earned from his next move, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 17-year-old is expected in Turin next week to complete a medical and sign his contract before going back on loan to the Montenegrin club.

- Sevilla and Tottenham Hotspur are set to present proposals to sign Ajax midfielder Stanis Idumbo-Muzambo, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old has been playing for Jong Ajax and has decided to turn down any new contract offer, meaning the Belgium U19 international will leave for a fee in January or as a free agent when his current deal ends in the summer.