André Onana is in talks with the Cameroon FA in an attempt to delay his release for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a source has told ESPN.

The Manchester United goalkeeper has been named in the Cameroon squad ahead of the tournament, which starts in the Ivory Coast on Jan. 13.

Onana, a £43 million summer signing from Internazionale, has indicated he will participate but, according to a source, wants to limit his time away from Old Trafford as much as possible.

Cameroon are set to hold a warm-up camp in Saudi Arabia, where they will play a friendly against Zambia on Jan. 9.

However, Onana is keen to make himself available for United's FA Cup third-round tie against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Jan. 8. Cameroon begin their AFCON campaign against Guinea on Jan. 15.

The knockout rounds begin on Jan. 27 with the final scheduled for Feb. 11. United have a Premier League game against Tottenham on Jan. 14 and a possible FA Cup fourth-round tie on Jan. 27 and 28 before Premier League games against Wolves on Feb. 1, West Ham United on Feb. 4 and Aston Villa on Feb. 11.

Onana retired from international duty during the World Cup in Qatar before returning in September. Once he joins up with Rigobert Song's squad for AFCON, Erik ten Hag will have to hand a first-team debut to second-choice goalkeeper Altay Bayindir. The 25-year-old hasn't played for United since his summer move from Fenerbahce, but featured for Turkey during the last international break.

Ten Hag also has 37-year-old Tom Heaton in his squad.

Song dropped Bayern Munich striker Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, who first debuted for the Indomitable Lions at the 2010 World Cup but paid a price for having missed Cameroon's last three outings.

"Choupo Moting is a very good player. But my staff and I want the continuity of recent times. He is an important player, but we had to make a choice in line with what we have been doing for some time now," Song told a press conference as he named his 27-man squad.

Cameroon will be without Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who underwent surgery on his right ankle earlier this month.

Song surprised with the selection of 17-year-old Wilfried Nathan Doualla, who plays in the Cameroon league and has never been previously called-up.

It will be a fifth Cup of Nations finals appearance for captain Vincent Aboubakar.

After their opening match in Group C against Guinea, Cameroon will face holders Senegal and then Gambia.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Devis Epassy (Abha Club), Simon Ngapandouetnbu (Olympique de Marseille), Andre Onana (Manchester United), Fabrice Ondoa (Nimes)

Defenders: Malcom Bokele (Girondins Bordeaux), Jean-Charles Castelletto (Nantes), Oumar Gonzalez (Al Raed), Harold Moukoudi (AEK Athens), Tolo Nouhou (Seattle Sounders), Junior Tchamadeu (Stoke City), Enzo Tchato (Montpellier), Christopher Wooh (Stade Rennais), Darling Yongwa (Lorient)

Midfielders: Wilfried Nathan Doualla (Victoria United), Ben Elliott (Reading), Olivier Kemen (Kayserispor), Yvan Neyou (Leganes), Olivier Ntcham (Samsunspor), Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Besiktas), Leonel Ateba (Dynamo Douala), Frank Magri (Toulouse), Faris Pemi Moumbagna (Bodo/Glimt), Francois-Regis Mughe (Olympique de Marseille), Clinton Njie (Sivasspor), Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Damac), Karl Toko Ekambi (Abha Club). (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town)

