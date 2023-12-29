Open Extended Reactions

The winter transfer window opens soon throughout Europe, and there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Douglas Luiz shoots to the top of Barcelona's wishlist

Barcelona are ready to step up their interest in Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz, according to Sport.

Sporting director Deco is reported to have scouted the 25-year-old on multiple occasions during trips to England, and it is believed that he has now been placed at the top of the Blaugrana's wishlist.

The LaLiga club are expected to make a move for a defensive midfielder in January, with aims to secure a short-term loan deal for cover if they cannot land their priority option.

The Villans star, who was previously on the radar of Arsenal, could be available for a fee of around €60 million, but manager Unai Emery is unlikely to be willing to sanction his exit in a campaign in which his side are challenging for a finish in the top four.

Luiz has helped his side to third place in the Premier League so far, having contributed to eight goals in 18 matches.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has attracted the attention of LaLiga giants Barcelona. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

PAPER GOSSIP

- Manchester United are interested in a move for Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana, reveals Rudy Galetti. The club are said to have been monitoring the 24-year-old of late, and they are now ready to take the first steps to land him. It is reported that only offers in the region of €30 million will be considered by the Ligue 1 club.

- Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is on Manchester United's shortlist for January, according to Sport1's Christopher Michel. It is reported that a deal for the 23-year-old centre-back is possible for next summer, and that he could be signed for a fee of €35 million. He has made 14 league appearances this season.

- Paris Saint-Germain aren't considering moves for Manchester United's Casemiro or Jadon Sancho, according to Ben Jacobs. Casemiro, 31, has been linked with PSG of late, but the latest indicates that the Ligue 1 side aren't currently looking to sign him. Sancho remains linked with a move away from Old Trafford, with the 23-year-old yet to resolve his differences with manager Erik ten Hag.

- A deal could be difficult for Arsenal to complete amid their hopes of landing Brentford striker Ivan Toney, reveals the Sun. The 27-year-old England international is believed to be on the shortlist of the Gunners, but with the Bees concerned of having to compete in a relegation battle, the club are now reported to be considering dismissing offers for their star forward until the summer. Toney is set to return from his suspension for being found to have violated betting rules in January.

- Roma are preparing to assess other options after it looked as though they were moving closer to signing Union Berlin defender Leonardo Bonucci, writes Calciomercato. Despite approval being given by manager Jose Mourinho, it is reported that the Giallorossi fans were against the move for the 36-year-old, and the Serie A side will now look at other options, with West Ham's Thilo Kehrer being considered.