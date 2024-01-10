Open Extended Reactions

The amount of money spent in the transfer window may not be comparable to the men (a contrast shown by Keira Walsh's global transfer record of £350,000 when moving from Manchester City to Barcelona in 2022 against the £198 million PSG paid to sign Neymar from Barcelona in 2017), but records were still broken across the women's game last summer.

Manchester United (Geyse), Arsenal (Kyra Cooney-Cross) broke their transfer records, and the English Women's Super League (WSL) record was also smashed as Manchester City spent a reported £300,000 to land Netherlands midfielder Jill Roord from Wolfsburg.

While the majority of deals done in the women's game are free transfers, summer 2023 saw over £3m spent -- more than double the previous record. So will the trend continue in January?

With the WSL window opening on Jan. 1, here are grades for all the major confirmed transfers in the women's game, with each listed in order of date and then highest fee.

All fees are reported unless confirmed with an asterisk (*).

Jan. 10

NATHALIE BJORN

Undisclosed

Everton: A

Chelsea: B-

Björn's departure has been on the cards since last summer, so Everton will be happy that they got a reported a six-figure deal for the Sweden international, after an initial low-ball attempt from Real Madrid, although they'll need to re-invest the money wisely.

Clearly needing an experienced option at centre-back while Millie Bright remains out injured, Björn certainly ticks that box for the Blues and, like many of coach Emma Hayes' recent signings, offers positional flexibility as a central defender, full-back or midfielder.

Jan. 6

NOELLE MARITZ

Undisclosed

Arsenal: B

Aston Villa: B

Maritz spent 3½ consistent years in north London, but it was clear both club and player were ready for a new chapter. The Gunners did well to get a fee, rather than lose the Switzerland defender on a free at the end of this season.

The story of Aston Villa's first half of the season suggests they have needs elsewhere on the pitch, but there's no question Maritz's experience will be of use to boss Carla Ward.

Jan. 5

SHAE YANEZ

Undisclosed

San Diego Wave: B

Bristol City: A

It was always going to be a tough ask for Yanez to displace Kaileen Sheridan at the Wave, but the former London City Lioness stepped up when needed. Getting some money back for her transfer will been a bonus for the Wave, who have other options as a backup goalkeeper.

The Robins' luck with goalkeepers so far this season hasn't been great, with captain and No. 1 Fran Bentley going down injured in the first game of the season, which led to a recall for Olivia Clark from her loan at Watford. Yanez's arrival brings some much-needed experience between the sticks for Bristol.

KATRINA GORRY

Free

West Ham United: A

It could be a long, cold winter for Gorry's former club Vittsjö, who have lost multiple key players on free transfers and now find themselves with an increasingly polarised squad in the Swedish Damallsvenskan.

With captain Dagný Brynjarsdóttir unable to feature this season as she is pregnant with her second child, the West Ham midfield has missed her experience and strength. Although Gorry plays a deeper role than the Iceland international, her presence will be a sizable boost for the Hammers as they look to fully settle into the Rehanne Skinner era.

YUKA MOMIKI

Free

Leicester City: A

Like fellow Damallsvenskan teams Vittsjö and Hammarby, Linköping will be licking their wounds after losing such a vital player on a free transfer.

Indeed, after coming back from an ACL injury there were few players who impressed as much in the league as Momiki and Leicester's ability to persuade the Japan international midfielder to move to the King Power stadium shows what manager Willie Kirk is building. Should Momiki manage to transfer her form over to the WSL, she'll likely go down as one of the savviest signings of the winter.

Jan. 3

CHARLOTTE GRANT

Free

Tottenham: A-

It was at Vittsjö that the young Australia defender really grew into her ability, but there was always the chance she would leave to continue her development elsewhere.

Having spent a sizable chunk of his first half-season with Spurs playing players out of position, it wasn't overly clear what coach Robert Vilahamn's plans were for this window. But Spurs are getting a versatile defender who can cover centrally as well as at full-back, and she's only 22.

Jan. 2

MATILDA VINBERG

Free

Tottenham: A

As one of the most exciting, young attacking players coming through at Hammarby, winger Vinberg was on the radar of most of Europe's top teams.

Having fought off rivals from the top end of the WSL for her signature, Spurs pulled off something of a coup in convincing the 20-year-old Sweden international to join. She is likely to be key in helping them continue to develop their style under Vilahamn.

Jan. 1

KRISTIE MEWIS

Free

West Ham United: A-

Although Mewis might not be the first name to spring to mind when considering Gotham's historic season in NSWL, when they won the championship, the well-travelled midfielder played her role for the Bats. But in mutually dissolving her contract, Gotham have not only allowed Mewis to take the next step in her career with ease, they have freed up a much-needed roster spot in the process.

Enjoying the best spell of her career, the USWNT midfielder will be another player who can add much-needed experience and nous to a West Ham team yet to hit their stride. Adept at scoring, assisting and doing a sizable amount of work off the ball, Mewis will be important for Skinner as the coach looks to turn the Irons' fortunes around.

SAORI TAKARADA

Free

Leicester City: B

An ever-present for Linköping since her move from the Washington Spirit, the Damallsvenskan side will miss Takarada's consistency. But, like so many other Swedish teams, were unable to stop their player moving on a free after the conclusion of the season.

Needing to strengthen in midfield as well as at the back, the Foxes made an astute first signing. The 23-year-old Japan international is adept across the backline, as well as in the middle of the park, allowing tactical flexibility if needed during the game.

WANG SHUANG

Free

Tottenham: B

A veteran of over 100 matches for China, Wang's impact at Racing Louisville was limited. Although that is as much about the club's lack of cohesion as anything.

Arriving in North London without a run of good form behind her, Wang should suit Vilahamn's style, with her versatility an added bonus. Although with two forgettable spells outside of the Chinese Women's Super League (at Racing and PSG) under her belt, Wang will be hoping it's third time lucky with Spurs.