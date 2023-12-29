Open Extended Reactions

Senegal hope that Boulaye Dia will be fit in time for the AFCON finals vs. Ivory Coast. Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Holders Senegal will take a gamble on the fitness of striker Boulaye Dia after naming him in their 27-man squad for next month's African Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast, but coach Aliou Cisse is confident he will be fit on time.

Cisse, who led Senegal to the title in Cameroon two years ago, picked three players who have question marks over their conditioning, but Dia was the biggest surprise when the squad was unveiled on Friday.

The 27-year-old forward looked to be out of tournament after being forced off with a thigh injury early in the second half of the Serie A clash between his Italian club Salernitana and AC Milan a week ago, but Cisse was confident he would be ready, contrary to Italian media reports.

"If he is there, it's because he is ready. I am sure that he will be available before our first match against Gambia," the coach told a news conference on Friday.

Defender Youssouf Sabaly was also named in the squad as he has returned to training at Real Betis -- although he has not played since August.

French-based midfielder Nampalys Mendy will also be heading to Ivory Coast despite being sidelined in recent weeks.

Senegal begin the defence of their title against Gambia on Jan. 15 and then play two more Group C matches against Cameroon and Guinea.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw (Clermont Foot), Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough), Edouard Mendy (Al Ahli Jeddah)

Defenders: Fode Ballo-Toure (Fulham), Abdou Diallo (Al Arabi), Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Kalidou Koulibaly (Al Hilal), Formose Mendy (Lorient), Abdoulaye Ndiaye (Troyes), Moussa Niakhate (Nottingham Forest), Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis), Abdoulaye Seck (Maccabi Haifa)

Midfielders: Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Pape Gueye (Olympique de Marseille), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest), Nampalys Mendy (Racing Lens), Iliman Ndiaye (Olympique de Marseille), Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur)

Forwards: Lamine Camara (Metz), Pathe Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Habib Diallo (Al Shabab), Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea), Sadio Mane (Al Nassr), Ismailia Sarr (Olympique de Marseille), Abdallah Sima (Rangers).