Transfer Talk: Real Madrid's final play for Kylian Mbappé

Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens make their picks of the French Ligue 1 player of the half season, who's surprised so far and their biggest disappointment. (1:56)

The January transfer window opens soon throughout Europe, and there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Madrid's last play for Mbappe

Real Madrid are preparing to make a fresh approach to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé in January, according to The Athletic.

Just days remain before the 25-year-old will enter the final six months of his deal, when clubs from outside of Ligue 1 will be able to sign him without a transfer fee on a pre-contract agreement.

Los Blancos are set to make one more attempt to land him but, after coming close to getting a deal over the line before he signed new terms with PSG in the summer of 2022, they have given him a deadline of mid-January to decide whether he wants to make the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should Mbappe not accept the offer from the LaLiga side, it is said that they will withdraw their interest to focus on other options.

Mbappe has remained a key player in Ligue 1 this season, having contributed to 20 goals in 18 matches, though uncertainty continues to surround his future with no indication as to whether he is intending to remain in France.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal have turned down an enquiry for striker Eddie Nketiah, reports the Daily Mail. Crystal Palace are said to have been interested in the 24-year-old as they look for reinforcements to their attack, but they were informed by the Gunners that there were no plans to part ways with him during the January transfer window.

- Manchester United have placed VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy at the top of their transfer wishlist, reveals Football Insider. It is reported that manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add a goal-scorer to his squad, and he is believed to see the 27-year-old as a strong fit for his tactical system. Guirassy has a release clause in his contract that can be activated for £18 million.

- Plans to sign a new defender are being stepped up by Tottenham Hotspur, reveals Fabrizio Romano. Spurs are reported to be looking to complete a deal for a new centre-back by next week, with Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo at the top of their shortlist, while they are also lining up Genoa's Radu Dragusin as an alternative. Todibo, 23, has also been linked with Manchester United of late, while 21-year-old Dragusin has been in impressive form this season in Serie A.

- A move for Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners is being considered by Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The 25-year-old, who is also on the radar of Napoli, is believed to be an ideal option due to his versatility, but the Bianconeri are under no illusions that a move could be difficult to complete in January with a domestic rival. Koopmeiners has contributed to six goals in 16 Serie A matches this season.

- Bayern Munich are among the sides interested in West Ham United centre-back Thilo Kehrer, according to Foot Mercato. Manager Thomas Tuchel is reported to be a fan of the 27-year-old, who is also attracting interest from AS Monaco, Rennes and Nice. Kehrer joined the Hammers from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2022, but he has yet to establish himself in the side, having not made a Premier League start this season.