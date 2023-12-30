Craig Burley says it was more of the same from a subpar Chelsea side who narrowly held on for a 2-1 win against Crystal Palace. (1:36)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is confident of having a say when the Premier League side embarks on strengthening the squad in the January transfer window, insisting there is "good communication" with the club's hierarchy.

The Argentinian manager, who was hired in May, previously called for the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve having already spent around £1 billion ($1.27bn) on new players since owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital takeover in 2022.

Chelsea have three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season, when they finished 12th. They now sit 10th after picking up 25 points from 19 matches.

"It's obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won't be involved in any decisions for the future in my area," Pochettino told reporters.

Chelsea have lost eight of their 19 Premier League games this season under Mauricio Pochettino. Andrew Kearns - CameraSport via Getty Images

"Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved."

As many as 12 players moved away from west London on permanent deals while 11 arrived, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sánchez.

When asked if he expects a calmer window than last summer, Pochettino said: "Yes, of course. It's not only my advice, it is about how we are sharing with the owners and the sporting directors.

"There is very good communication, we talk every single day and we will take decisions because we are all agreed."