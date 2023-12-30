Open Extended Reactions

Josh Sargent played for the first time since August on Friday. Photo by Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

United States forward Josh Sargent returned from an ankle injury that sidelined him for fourth months, coming on as a substitute in the 78th minute of Norwich's 1-0 loss at Millwall on Friday.

The 23-year-old from O'Fallon, Missouri, was hurt while scoring against Huddersfield on Aug. 26, his third straight league match with a goal. Norwich coach David Wagner said the injury required surgery.

Sargent joined Norwich ahead of the 2021-22 season and remained with the club after they were relegated at the end of the season. He has 20 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, including 18 league goals.

Sargent has five goals in 23 international appearances and was apart of the U.S. squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.