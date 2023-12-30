Open Extended Reactions

Arbroath were forced to bring on substitute goalkeeper Ali Adams after naming just four outfield players on the bench for their Scottish Championship clash against Raith Rovers on Saturday, only for Adams to score an outstanding 35-yard strike.

Arbroath were 1-0 down early in the second half when manager Jim McIntyre, having used three previous substitutes, was forced to introduce Adams after defender Aaron Steele had to come with through injury.

The visitors went another goal down around the hour mark but on 76 minutes, Adams collected the bouncing ball with his back to goal before turning and scoring with a thunderous effort.

The goal kickstarted an unlikely comeback, completed when Leighton McIntosh scored an equaliser from the penalty spot five minutes later.

The east coast Scottish club are ninth in the Championship, three points ahead of bottom club Queen's Park.