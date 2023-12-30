Shaka Hislop says Hugo Lloris is at the point in his career to join LAFC. (2:06)

France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has joined MLS club LAFC from Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs said Saturday.

Lloris, 37, whose contract with Spurs was due to expire in June, has signed a one-year deal with an option to extend for 2025 and 2026 after an 11-year stay in London.

ESPN reported this week that there was unlikely to be any transfer fee involved in the deal. Lloris was free to leave in the summer but turned down approaches from Lazio, Nice and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

"Hugo is arguably the most successful goalkeeper of his generation and a proven winner," said LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington.

"We are incredibly excited that Hugo has chosen LAFC for the next phase of his illustrious career.

"He brings unprecedented leadership experience at the highest levels of football, which we know will greatly benefit our club in our pursuit of more trophies."

Lloris kept 151 clean sheets in 446 games after joining Spurs from Lyon in 2012 and helped his side reach the 2019 Champions League final, which they lost to Liverpool.

The former Tottenham captain made 25 Premier League appearances last season but has not played since the arrival of manager Ange Postecoglou in the summer.

Lloris, crowned a World Cup winner in 2018, retired from international football in January after becoming France's most-capped player with 145 appearances.

MLS Cup runner-up LAFC kicks off its league campaign Feb. 24 when it hosts Seattle.

Reuters contributed to this report.