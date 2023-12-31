Open Extended Reactions

United States women's national team star Crystal Dunn has joined NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC after leaving the Portland Thorns in free agency, Gotham announced Sunday.

Dunn, a 2019 World Cup winner, had announced in November that she would not return to Portland after entering the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The 31-year-old has signed a contract with Gotham through the 2026 season.

"I am so excited to join Gotham and return back home!" said Dunn, a New York native. "This place is one that I hold close to my heart.

"I am looking forward to playing alongside top players that will bring out the best in me, as we all work together to push this club to achieve even more success this upcoming season and beyond."

Crystal Dunn has made 140 appearances for the USWNT. Brad Smith/USSF/Getty Images

Dunn, who played every game for the USWNT during the 2023 World Cup, has won three NWSL championships and was named NWSL MVP in 2015. She joins a Gotham team fresh from winning its first NWSL title, with victory over OL Reign in November's championship.

"Crystal is an exceptional player who can play anywhere at any time and have an incredible impact on the game," Gotham FC head coach Juan Carlos Amorós said.

"We are excited to have a player of her quality join us for this upcoming season as we look to continue to build upon the success of last season."

After being selected first in the NWSL Draft by the Washington Spirit in 2014, Dunn signed with Chelsea in England's WSL in 2017. Returning to the U.S. a year later, Dunn won back-to-back NWSL Shields and NWSL championships with North Carolina Courage in 2018 and 2019.

She most recently spent three years in Portland, where she won her third NWSL title in 2022.

The versatile defender/midfielder also won a bronze medal with the USWNT at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.