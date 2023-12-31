Transfer Talk: Arsenal, Chelsea circling £80m-rated Toney

The winter transfer window is set open across Europe (check out the official dates here) and there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

Brentford will only listen to offers worth a minimum of £80 million if they are to agree to part ways with striker Ivan Toney during the January transfer window, according to Ben Jacobs.

Title-chasing Arsenal remain one of the frontrunners in the race for the 27-year-old, and it is reported that he would be open to making the switch to the Emirates Stadium.

Toney has also recently been linked with Chelsea, who have placed him on their radar as they continue to assess the market to find a striker that can help manager Mauricio Pochettino's attack.

The Bees' preference is said to be to keep hold of Toney until at least the end of the season, and there are also hopes of a potential contract extension at the club that would also include a release clause.

Toney's first game back from his suspension is set to be the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest on Jan. 20.

The battle between Arsenal and Chelsea for Ivan Toney's signature has begun. Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

- Liverpool are keeping close tabs on Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, according to Football Insider. The Reds are reported to have sent scouts to watch the 22-year-old on multiple occasions this season and are assessing whether he could be a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Olise has contributed to six goals in nine Premier League matches in the current campaign.

- An agreement over a new contract is close between Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, reveals the Athletic. Spurs have been prioritising signing the 21-year-old to new terms after his run of bright performances this season, and it is believed that the announcement could come soon. Sarr scored the opening goal for manager Ange Postecoglou's side in the 3-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday but was forced off after sustaining a hamstring injury.

- Leicester City are keen on signing Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho, reports Sky Sports. Carvalho, 21, was recently recalled to Anfield from a loan spell at RB Leipzig due to not being handed enough first team minutes, and it looks as though the Foxes have emerged as one of the first clubs to make a move for his signature.

- Internazionale are looking to finalise a move for Club Brugge wing-back Tajon Buchanan, says Calciomercato. A deal worth €12m is reported to have been agreed by both clubs, with the 24-year-old keen to make the switch to the Serie A club. The Nerazzurri have been leading the race for the Canada international this season, and the latest indicates that they are now about land him.

- Final documents are being exchanged to complete the move of River Plate midfielder Claudio Echeverri to Manchester City, writes Fabrizio Romano. The 17-year-old is set to join the Citizens on a six-year contract, though he is set to remain in Argentina until December 2024. Previous reports have indicated that the deal is expected to for a figure in the region of £22m.