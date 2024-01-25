Open Extended Reactions

Claudio Echeverri will continue to play for River Plate until he moves to Man City next January. Marcio Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Manchester City have completed the signing of highly-rated Argentina under-23 midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, the club announced on Thursday.

The 18-year-old attacker has penned a contract with the Premier League champions until June 2028 but will remain at River Plate until next January before moving to City.

Echeverri, who has made six first-team appearances for River, captained Argentina at the under 17 World Cup last year and starred in their run to the semfinals, where they lost on penalties to Germany.

He scored five goals in the U17 World Cup, including a hat trick against Brazil in the quarterfinal, to pick up the Bronze Ball prize as the tournament's third highest scorer.