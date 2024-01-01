Gab and Juls discuss why they think Kai Havertz can make an impact in the forward line for Arsenal. (1:34)

Ghana left out Arsenal's Thomas Partey and Brighton's Tariq Lamptey from their 27-man squad named on Monday for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in neighbouring Ivory Coast, which kicks off later this month.

Partey's omission comes as Ghana coach Chris Hughton said he had been given more time to recover from a hamstring injury.

"Withstanding his injury, he certainly would be in the squad. We know the quality of player that he is. This is a player that has a substantial injury," Hughton told a press conference on Monday.

"I've spent a lot over this period of time with Thomas and also engaging with the medical staff at Arsenal. This is the biggest injury that he's had. The most important thing for me as head coach and our association is to give him the support that he needs through this period of time."

Thomas Partey has not featured for Arsenal since Oct. 8. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Lamptey was injured playing for Brighton in November, after which manger Roberto de Zerbi said he would be out for a "significant period".

Ghana have included Andre Ayew in the squad, which means he will play a record equalling eighth Cup of Nations tournament since his first appearance in 2008. He has competed at every tournament since save for the 2013 edition.

Four-time winners Ghana compete in Group B at the Cup of Nations, starting with a match against Cape Verde on Jan. 14 and then meeting Egypt and Mozambique.

Ghana squad:

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Richard Ofori, Joe Wollacott

Defenders: Daniel Amartey, Alexander Djiku, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Gideon Mensah, Denis Odoi, Nicholas Opoku, Mohammed Salisu , Kingsley Schindler, Alidu Seidu

Midfielders: Majeed Ashimeru, Osman Bukari, Baba Iddrisu, Ransford Koningsdorffer, Mohammed Kudus (West Ham United), Richmond Lamptey, Elisha Owusu, Joseph Paintsil, Salis Abdul Samed

Forwards: Andre Ayew (Le Havre), Jordan Ayew, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Jonathan Sowah, Inaki Williams.