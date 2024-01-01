Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window has opened across Europe (check out the official dates here) and there are moves in the works and plenty of gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Arsenal's Tomiyasu set to sign new contract

Takehiro Tomiyasu is close to ending speculation about his future by agreeing a new contract extension at Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier this week it was reported that the 25-year-old defender might leave the north London club on loan, with several Italian clubs -- including Napoli -- said to be interested.

The report suggests both player and club are in the final stages of negotiations about a new and improved deal that will keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Japan international Tomiyasu recently returned to fitness after limping off against Wolves in December. He featured in the Gunners' recent defeat to Fulham and is likely to figure in the forthcoming FA Cup clash against Liverpool, but will then set off the Asia Cup -- of which Japan are favourites.

Arsenal will welcome back Tomiyasu's versatility having suffered two defeats in the last three games, though will miss his presence while he's on international duty.

Despite a ton of interest from various clubs, Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to sign a new contract with Arsenal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Ivan Toney is close to agreeing a new deal at Brentford, with the Bees agreeing to a clause that would let the forward leave at the end of the season, according to TeamTalk. Arsenal and Chelsea have both expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old striker, who is close to returning to action on Jan. 20 following an eight-month ban for breaches of gambling rules. Arsenal in particular have been heavily linked with the England international, with Toney also seemingly interested in a switch across London. However, the Bees are unwilling to let their talisman leave in the January transfer window, which is why they've agreed to include a release clause or a clause that would see Toney leave at the end of the current season if he commits to the club until June. Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to have enquired about Toney but have been put off by the £80 million asking price.

- Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Uruguayan goalkeeper Randall Rodriguez, according to AS. Currently playing for Peñarol and a world champion with Uruguay's U20 side, the 20-year-old is seen as the ideal candidate to play backup to Thibaut Courtois, with uncertainty surrounding the futures of Andriy Lunin and Kepa Arrizabalaga. It's believed that Madrid could secure the signing of the stopper permanently, or a loan with a purchase option. Rodriguez impressed during the World Cup in which he boasted an 85.81% clean sheet record for the tournament.

- Arsenal are eyeing a deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande in the summer, according to TeamTalk. The Gunners are one of many clubs monitoring the progress of the burgeoning 20-year-old Ivory Coast international. Diamande is contracted to the Portuguese club until 2027, but he has a release clause worth around £70m. The central defender has been in fine form this season, featuring 21 times in all competitions.

- Real Madrid risk losing six players in 2024, with several players' futures unresolved as Los Blancos head into the new year. Mundo Deportivo explains that contract discussions with Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Nacho, Lucas Vázquez, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Joselu are all ongoing. Modric and Kroos are keen to stay and could both be offered one-year extensions. Nacho could leave despite having been at the club all his life, while Vazquez is likely to be replaced. Kepa is likely to be replaced too, while it is unsure whether or not Madrid will activate Joselu's purchase option from Espanyol.

- Galatasaray and several Saudi clubs are tracking the progress of Roma and Italy left-back Leonardo Spinazzola, according to Corriere dello Sport. Galatasaray are hoping to open negotiations in January, but they face the prospect of being outbid by teams interest from the Saudi Pro League. Spinazzola, who was one of Italy's best players during Euro 2020 but who has dipped in form ever since tearing his Achilles tendon, is a free agent at the end of the current campaign and is currently struggling to hold down a starting place.