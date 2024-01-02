Gab and Juls break down why Manchester United have not extended Raphael Varane's contract and how this could impact the club. (1:52)

How not extending Varane's contract could cause Man United issues (1:52)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have cut short defender Sergio Reguilón's loan deal, a source has told ESPN.

United have triggered a break clause in the agreement, meaning Reguilón will return to Tottenham.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

The Spaniard arrived at Old Trafford on deadline day in the summer and made 11 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side.

The 27-year-old was signed as an emergency left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw has since returned while Malacia is expected back in January.

Ten Hag has also used Diogo Dalot at left-back and there's a feeling that without European football in the second half of the season, Reguilón is now surplus to requirements.

United have been knocked out the Champions League and failed to qualify for the Europa League after finishing bottom of Group A. It means Ten Hag can afford to reduce the size of his squad with only the Premier League and FA Cup left to play for this season.

Sergio Reguilón will now return to Spurs. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Dutchman has already sanctioned Donny van de Beek's loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt until the end of the season and the club are also open to offers for Jadon Sancho, who has been exiled from the squad since September. Midfielder Hannibal, who has made nine appearances this season, is also available on loan.

Ten Hag is hopeful that a lengthy injury list begins to clear in January with Casemiro, Lisandro Martínez, Mason Mount and Malacia expected to return this month.

Victor Lindelöf is continuing his recovery after undergoing groin surgery and Anthony Martial has missed the last three weeks because of illness.