Erik ten Hag wants to retain his influence in Manchester United's recruitment decisions once Sir Jim Ratcliffe's minority investment in the club is ratified, a source has told ESPN.

A team headed by Ratcliffe -- chairman and CEO of INEOS -- is set to assume control of football operations at Old Trafford when his $1.3 billion agreement to buy a 25% stake is signed off.

Sir Dave Brailsford, director of sport at INEOS, wants to revamp the way United recruit players but Ten Hag, according to a source, is keen to make sure he remains a key part of the decision-making process.

The Dutchman has held a veto on all transfers since arriving as manager in 2022 and wants to continue having a major say on which players come and go at Old Trafford.

There have been question marks of United's transfer policy since Ten Hag's appointment as manager, in particular spending €100 million ($105m) to bring in Antony from former club Ajax.

However, a source has told ESPN the veto is written into Ten Hag's contract and he expects the clause to be honoured despite a change of personnel at the top of the football department. Ten Hag is set to hold meetings with Ratcliffe, Brailsford and the rest of the INEOS team ahead of official ratification of the deal.

Brailsford has visited Carrington following the announcement on Christmas Eve that Ratcliffe has agreed a deal to purchase shares from owners, the Glazer Family, and was in attendance for the 3-2 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day and the 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Dec. 30.

Ratcliffe, according to a source, visited Old Trafford on Tuesday and will hold meetings at Carrington "in due course." Speaking after the deal was announced, Ten Hag said he "wants to work" with INEOS.

"I look forward," Ten Hag said

"They want to work with me, I want to work with them, we will have the conversations, the meetings. We will see.

"I think it's a good thing, it's very positive. We are looking forward to working together. INEOS wants to work with me in this structure and I want to work with them."