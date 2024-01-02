Janusz Michallik talk about whether Manchester United should let Erik ten Hag go to see changes in performance. (1:50)

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are in talks over a loan deal for Jadon Sancho, a source has told ESPN.

Dortmund are keen to sign Sancho until the end of the season but want United to continue to pay the majority of his wages.

The 23-year-old hasn't played for United since August following a public row with manager Erik ten Hag.

The England forward has been exiled from the first team squad for four months and has been forced to train alone under the supervision of club staff.

Sancho has also attracted interest from Juventus and RB Leipzig but, according to a source, his preference is to rejoin his former club. He left Dortmund to sign for United in 2021 in a deal worth £73 million.

United bosses have accepted there is little prospect of Sancho having a future at Old Trafford while Ten Hag is manager but the club are keen to minimise the financial cost of his departure.

Sancho's wage of more than £300k-a-week is prohibitive for almost every club in Europe, including Dortmund, and United are resigned to subsidising at least part of his salary.

United agreed a loan deal with Eintracht Frankfurt for Donny van de Beek in which the German side took on the majority of the midfielder's wages but, according to a source, Dortmund are keen for United to pay as much as two-thirds of Sancho's pay packet.

Sancho's last appearance for United was as a second-half substitute in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest on Aug. 26.

He was dropped from the squad for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sep. 3, later releasing a statement on social media questioning Ten Hag's reasoning that the decision was down to poor performances in training.

Ten Hag has demanded both a private and public apology before allowing Sancho back into the squad, something he has so far refused to do.