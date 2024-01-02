Getafe loses at home to Rayo Vallecano as Juan Latasa, Mason Greenwood and Damian Suarez all get red cards. (1:52)

Mason Greenwood was accused of insulting a referee in LaLiga on Tuesday, becoming one of three Getafe players sent off in a 2-0 loss to Rayo Vallecano.

The referee said in his post-match report that Greenwood insulted him in the 50th minute with an expletive in English, something that the British player and the Spanish club denied.

"He doesn't speak Spanish very well, he told me that he was saying something else," Getafe coach José Bordalás said in his post-match interview. "He was frustrated because the referee was not calling any fouls on him, but he never offended anyone. It was just a comment that he made."

Referee Jorge Figueroa Vázquez also said in his report that, after being sent off, Greenwood made a gesture pointing to his head and expressing his disagreement with the decision.

Greenwood is playing with Getafe on a loan from Manchester United, who he left at the start of this season following a criminal investigation into allegations of attempted rape that was closed by prosecutors.

Getafe also lost defender Damián Suárez for allegedly insulting the assistant referee moments after he was substituted in the 70th.

The hosts had been playing a man down from the 40th after forward Juanmi Latasa was sent off with a second yellow card.

Sergio Camello scored in first-half stoppage time and shortly after half-time to help Rayo end an eight-match winless streak in the Spanish league. The result left Rayo in 11th place. Getafe stayed eighth.

