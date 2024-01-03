Janusz Michallik talk about whether Manchester United should let Erik ten Hag go to see changes in performance. (1:50)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United look to Bundesliga for attacker transfers

With Manchester United in need of more goal production from their front line, the Red Devils have drawn up a four-man short list of attacking players to attempt to sign in January, according to The Athletic.

The list of players Man United are believed to be considering is headlined by Bayern Munich duo Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Müller, along with RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and in-form Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

Man United are looking to add support to new striker Rasmus Hojlund -- who has scored just once in 15 Premier League appearances since joining United -- and the pair of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who have been only marginally better than Hojlund.

But the Red Devils are reportedly restricted by a lack of funds due to the club having to wait for funding to be signed off from new investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Ineos group.

United were linked with Werner in the summer and now, with Bayern themselves interested in Guirassy, who has scored 17 goals in 14 games, Bayern's Choupo-Moting and Muller could represent affordable short-term options.

This comes amid reports that Jadon Sancho is on the cusp of leaving United in this January window. Sources have told ESPN that a deal is in the works for Borussia Dortmund to bring in Sancho on a loan until the end of the season, with a fee and salary details yet to be ironed out.

It had been previously reported that West Ham United were also interested in signing Sancho on loan, but Dortmund are now clear favourites to re-sign the 23-year-old this month. Sancho sees Dortmund as the ideal location to reignite his career as he scored 50 goals and added 64 assists in 137 games during his last stay in the Bundesliga.

Amid these moves in the works, Man United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly pushing to retain his say in who stays and who goes at the club, according to a report from ESPN. The Dutchman wants to continue holding a veto on all transfers, despite coming under increasing pressure over failed arrivals of such players as Antony from Ajax.

PAPER GOSSIP

- Roma boss Jose Mourinho is interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, according to Calciomercato. Having ended recent discussions with Union Berlin defender Leonardo Bonucci -- and with Roma defender Evan Ndicka off to the Africa Cup of Nations -- Mourinho is left short at the back. However, Roma's budget is small because of FFP restrictions, though they're hoping to benefit from the departure of another defender -- most likely Leonardo Spinazzola -- in the January transfer window. Dier, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Spurs under Ange Postecoglou, but his availability could depend on whether Tottenham can successfully tempt Radu Dragusin from Genoa as a replacement.

- Manchester United are keen on Benfica defender António Silva, but it looks as though Chelsea could thwart the move if they can find the £87m to cover his release clause. That's according to The Sun, who report the Blues are keen to reinforce their back line with the addition of the 20-year-old Portuguese international. Chelsea scouts were said to be in attendance at Benfica's 3-0 win over Famalicao on Friday, and Blues officials have been in talks with Benfica over possibly moving on striker Armando Broja for £52m in an effort to stay within FFP restrictions.

- Arsenal's long-term pursuit of Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi could finally come to fruition if Mohamed Elneny's departure from Arsenal to Turkey is confirmed in January, according to the Mirror. The Gunners have little wiggle room in the transfer window due to FFP restrictions, but losing Elneny could finally free up the opportunity to land 24-year-old Zubimendi, of whom Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a huge fan. In turn, Zubimendi's availability could be dependent on Real Sociedad's ability to replace him in January.

- Former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is looking for a move away from the Saudi Pro League despite only joining Al Ahli in the summer, according to Football Insider. The 32-year-old Brazilian is not enjoying his time in the Middle East and hasn't scored since bagging a hat trick on the opening day of the season. Al Ahli are said to be happy for the Brazilian to leave in January, but the question remains about his next destination. Premier League side Sheffield United are said to be interested, but Firmino isn't keen on walking into a relegation battle.