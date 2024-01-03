Julien Laurens says he doesn't like PSG's chances of progressing past Real Sociedad in the Champions League. (0:32)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri said Erling Haaland would be his dream signing for the Catalan club if he could bring in any player in the world.

Barça president Joan Laporta held talks with Haaland's late agent Mino Raiola before the striker eventually signed for Manchester City in 2022, with the Blaugrana priced out of any deal.

The 23-year-old has since scored 71 goals in 75 appearances for City, firing the English side to a treble last season, including a first-ever Champions League trophy.

"Haaland," Pedri told Ibai Llanos' Twitch channel when asked which current player he would sign for Barça.

"The guy is a cyborg. He scores so many goals."

Questioned how the Norwegian's hypothetical arrival would work with Robert Lewandowski already at the club, Pedri added that "unfortunately Robert is not going to play until he is 60 and Haaland is much younger."

Erling Haaland held talks with Barça before his move to City . Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Lewandowski, 35, already faces renewed competition for his place in the Barça side following the January signing of Brazilian striker Vitor Roque from Club Athletico Paranaense.

Roque, 18, arrived in Barcelona last week and is in line to make his debut against Las Palmas on Thursday if he is registered with LaLiga in time.

"He is always smiling," Pedri said of the first impression made by Roque.

"Brazilian players transmit magic. He's really young, so let's not ask him to be the new Pelé, but he is a player with bags of confidence."

Barça also want to add a midfielder to their squad in January to plug the gap left by a long-term injury to Gavi, with Girona's Aleix García reportedly one of the targets they are considering.

"I like Aleix a lot," Pedri added.

"You can see how much because I have him in my Fantasy Football team this season. He is having a great campaign and earning me a lot of points."

Pedri is currently injured and is expected to miss Barça's match at Las Palmas this week.

"I don't know when I will be back. There is no date marked down, but I hope to return soon," he said.

It is the latest in a string of issues Pedri has picked up since playing 52 games in his debut campaign with Barça in 2020-21 in addition to the European Championships and Olympic Games with Spain.

Since then, he has missed over 60 matches for club and country, forcing him to change some of his habits and preparation.

"I am doing pilates now on the advice of [former Barça defender Carles] Puyol," he explained.

"I have also changed my diet. I'm going through a difficult period, but I am in good shape. It's hard mentally because everyone talks about you."