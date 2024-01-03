Open Extended Reactions

FC Cincinnati has signed U.S. men's national team defender Miles Robinson as a free agent, the club announced Wednesday.

Robinson, 26, was available after his contract with Atlanta United expired following the 2023 season.

The center back, who had also been linked with a move to Europe with PSV Eindhoven, has signed a contract through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025, with last season's MLS Supporters' Shield winners.

"We are thrilled that Miles chose to continue his career in Cincinnati," said FC Cincinnati general manager Chris Albright.

"He is an elite defender with a dynamic skillset who already has an incredible amount of MLS and international experience. His personality and character are an immediate addition to our locker room and we'd like to welcome him to FC Cincinnati."

Miles Robinson is moving on after seven seasons with Atlanta United. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)

Robinson had spent his entire professional career with Atlanta after being selected No. 2 in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft ahead of the club's inaugural season in the league. The following year he was part of the squad that won MLS Cup.

"I'm very excited to be signing for FC Cincinnati," said Robinson. "This is an amazing organization from top to bottom, and I will do everything in my power to win more trophies for the passionate fans and outstanding people of this city. I'm ecstatic to play my first home game at TQL stadium."

Robinson made 150 appearances for Atlanta, also winning the U.S. Open Cup, Campeones Cup and being voted into the MLS Best XI in 2019.

That same year, Robinson made his debut for the USMNT and has gone onto make 27 appearances for his country, winning the Concacaf Gold Cup in 2021 and the Concacaf Nations League title earlier this year.

At Cincinnati, he will join a backline that includes fellow USMNT defender Matt Miazga.