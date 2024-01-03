Kay Murray and Janusz Michallik wonder if Manchester City will look at Arsenal vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup to see who is their biggest challenge. (1:13)

The Colorado Rapids are close to agreeing a deal to sign U.S. men's national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City, a source has told ESPN.

Steffen is set to leave the Premier League champions after three-and-a-half years at the Etihad Stadium.

A source has told ESPN the deal has not yet been completed but significant progress is being made.

Steffen spent last season on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough after losing his spot as Éderson's back-up to Stefan Ortega when the German was signed from Arminia Bielefeld in 2022.

Zack Steffen failed to establish himself in Manchester City's first team. Visionhaus/Getty Images

He made 12 first-team appearances for City after arriving in 2020, the last of which came in a 3-2 defeat to Liverpool in the FA Cup semifinal in April 2022 when he was at fault for Liverpool's second goal scored by Sadio Mané.

Steffen is set to leave the club having received Premier League winners' medals in 2020 and 2021. He was also part of the team which lifted the Carabao Cup in 2021, keeping a clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Tottenham in the final.

He will return to MLS after spending four years at Columbus Crew between 2016 and 2019.

The 28-year-old, born in Pennsylvania, made 29 USMNT appearances since his debut in 2018 but was left out of the squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar by coach Gregg Berhalter.