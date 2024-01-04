ESPN FC's Mark Ogden believes that it's in everyones best interest for Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan. (2:06)

The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Man United looking at signing Olise

Manchester United are interested in making Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise one of the first signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, as has been reported by The Standard.

A move for the 22-year-old has been ruled out in the January transfer window, but he is among the players they want to sign as part of an overhaul in the summer.

Olise signed a four-year contract at Palace in August, but the £100,000-per-week deal includes a release clause that takes effect in the summer.

While the figure of the release clause is unknown, it is likely to be significantly more than the £35 million clause in the France U21 international's previous contract.

Ratcliffe has been given control of football operations by the Glazers as part of his £1.03bn deal to buy a 25% stake in the Red Devils, and he is going ahead with plans to overhaul the transfer strategy at Old Trafford.

Sir Dave Brailsford is leading an audit of the club's transfer structure, and options for the summer are beginning to be identified despite an awareness that the task will take time.

Olise is seen as somebody who could help to revitalise their underperforming attack, while Jadon Sancho could be offloaded and Anthony Martial is out of contract at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace's Michael Olise could be one of the new signings of the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era at Manchester United. (Photo by MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

PAPER GOSSIP

- Bayern Munich have inquired about AC Milan centre-back Fikayo Tomori, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, which adds that the 26-year-old is not ready to leave Milan and they don't want him to depart. While a January move is unlikely, Barcelona's Ronald Araújo is their dream player for that position and Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah is somebody they are looking at again as well.

- Marca has reported that Girona's impressive displays could lead to a tough January transfer window for the club. It is stated that Barcelona want Aleix García for under his €20m release clause, Chelsea is looking at Artem Dovbyk, Barcelona want Savio but he is more likely to join Manchester City, and Real Madrid could re-sign Miguel Gutiérrez. Newcastle United could also look to manager Michel if Eddie Howe departs.

- Manchester United are interested in Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra and have sent scouts to watch him on multiple occasions, reports Relevo, which adds that there could be competition for the 20-year-old from Juventus. However, Valencia have improved their financial situation and feel no pressure to let him leave.

- Juventus and an unnamed Premier League club are looking at Udinese midfielder Lazar Samardzic, reports Calciomercato, which adds that the 21-year-old would rather stay in Serie A. This comes with Napoli not yet meeting Udinese's demands of €25m for the Serbia international.

- Palmeiras full-back Vanderlan is among the players AC Milan are looking at, reports Fabrizio Romano. The Serie A club is unlikely to have an extra European Union spot in January as they want Matija Popovic, who is a free agent after his Partizan Belgrade contract ended. Galatasaray and Stade Rennais are also among the clubs who want to make offers for Vanderlan.

- Nottingham Forest are facing questions about Jonjo Shelvey's exit to Caykur Rizespor, reports The Guardian. It was initially stated that they first sent the 31-year-old midfielder out on loan to the Turkish club, but they terminated his contract as the Premier League outfit would have exceeded the number of players that are allowed to be loaned out.