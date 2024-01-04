Open Extended Reactions

Kylian Mbappé said Wednesday he has yet to decide whether he will sign a new contract to stay at Paris Saint-Germain beyond this season or leave on a free transfer in the summer.

The French World Cup winner, who has long been a target of Real Madrid, said last summer that he had no intention of extending his deal with the Ligue 1 champions, meaning he is now able to negotiate with other clubs ahead of a potential move at the end of the season.

However, speaking after scoring to help PSG lift the Champions Trophy, Mbappé said his mind is not yet made up.

"No, to start with I'm very motivated by this year," he told reporters after a 2-0 win over Toulouse. "It's very important. We have titles to win and we have already won one.

"I haven't made my decision yet. I haven't made a choice. With the agreement I had with the president in the summer, my decision is not important as we managed to protect all the parties and preserved the serenity of the club for the challenges to come, which is the most important. So we will say that it [the decision] is secondary."

Kylian Mbappé scored to help PSG win their first trophy of the year on Wednesday. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

As part of an agreement reached last summer, when the club initially threatened that he must sign a new deal or be transferred before the start of this season, it was reported that Mbappé' would have to waive loyalty bonus payments of up to €100m if he left for nothing.

The 25-year-old was also close to joining Real Madrid on a free in the summer of 2022 before shockingly announcing a U-turn to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Asked whether he could make another late decision this time around, Mbappé responded: "I don't know. It was at the end of May in 2022 because I didn't know until May.

"If I know what I want to do, why wait? It would make no sense but like I have said, the most important are the titles. We have won one already and we are determined to win more. My personal situation, inside the club, nobody talks about it, it doesn't interest much."

Mbappé, who signed from Monaco in 2017, is PSG's all-time top scorer and has won five Ligue 1 titles with the club. PSG top the Ligue 1 standings by five points and will face Real Sociedad in the Champions League round of 16.

ESPN's Julien Laurens contributed to this report.