Stewart Robson debates whether Jadon Sancho will be ready to play straight away for Borussia Dortmund. (0:54)

Open Extended Reactions

Out-of-favour Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan, it was announced on Thursday.

Dortmund's transfer announcement for Sancho emulated basketball legend Michael Jordan's infamous "I'm back" news release when he came back from playing Major League Baseball to rejoin the Chicago Bulls in 1995.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Sancho signed from Dortmund in a £73 million ($93m) deal in 2021, but hasn't played for United since August following a public bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag.

The forward has been exiled from the first team squad for more than four months after publicly disputing Ten Hag's reasoning for dropping him for the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3.

In a now-deleted post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Sancho said it was "completely untrue" that he was dropped for poor performances in training as Ten Hag claimed.

Jadon Sancho hasn't played for United since August. Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Sancho has made 82 appearances for United, scoring 12 goals and is under contract at Old Trafford until at least 2026.

"When I came into the dressing room today, it felt like 'coming home,'" Sancho said in a statement.

"I know the club inside and out, I've always been very close with the fans here, and I've never lost contact with those in charge.

"I can't wait to see my teammates again, go out on the pitch, play football with a smile on my face, prepare goals, score goals and help qualify for the Champions League."

Ten Hag had previously left the door open for Sancho to return but insisted he must apologise first.

"It is about a culture and every player has to match certain standards and it was about that," Ten Hag said in December.

"What will happen there, he knows what he has to do if he wants to return and it is up to him. He knows what he has to do, it is up to him. "We will see what will happen. It is an internal matter, we will see what will happen."

Sancho made 137 appearances for Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 and scored 50 goals.