ESPN FC's Mark Ogden believes that it's in everyones best interest for Jadon Sancho to return to Borussia Dortmund on loan. (2:06)

Is Jadon Sancho's move back to Germany the best option for all parties? (2:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are nearing an agreement to loan Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, a source has told ESPN.

The two clubs have been in negotiations since the beginning of the January transfer window and are close to agreeing terms for a loan deal until the end of the season.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Dortmund are set to pay a small loan fee -- around €3 million ($3.2m) -- and make a contribution to Sancho's wages.

It is likely that United will have to continue to pay the 23-year-old at least half of his £300k-per-week salary.

Sancho has not played for United since August following his public bust-up with manager Erik ten Hag.

Having spent the last four months training alone, Dortmund are keen to assess his fitness levels at their warm weather camp in Marbella.

They restart their Bundesliga campaign against Darmstadt on Jan. 13.

Jadon Sancho signed for Man Utd in 2021 for £73m Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images

Sancho enjoyed four successful seasons at Dortmund between 2017 and 2021 before joining United in a £73m deal.

But after scoring 50 goals in 137 games in Germany, he has struggled at Old Trafford and lost his place in the England squad following the European Championships, held in 2021.

A source has told ESPN that United have worked to fast-track Sancho's move after deciding his departure in January is in everyone's best interests.

Ten Hag had left the door open for Sancho to be reintegrated into the squad if he made a private and public apology for openly questioning the reasons behind the decision to drop him from the squad for the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sept. 3, but the forward has, so far, refused to do so.

Sancho, according to a source, is unlikely to play for United again while Ten Hag is manager but, with a contract until 2026, he has not ruled out making a comeback under a different regime should the Dutchman lose his job.

Meanwhile, Spanish defender Sergio Reguilón has returned to Tottenham Hotspur after United ended his loan spell, the club said on Thursday.