NWSL champion NJ/NY Gotham FC continued its ambitious recruitment drive this offseason, announcing the signings of U.S. women's national team midfielders Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett on Thursday.

The 2019 Women's World Cup winners were available in free agency and have signed contracts through 2026. Lavelle and Sonnett were both in the OL Reign team that lost 2-1 to first-time champions Gotham in November's NWSL championship game.

Gotham has already added fellow U.S. internationals Crystal Dunn and Tierna Davidson to its championship-winning roster in recent days.

"We are incredibly excited to have two exceptional talents like Rose and Emily join the club," said Gotham FC general manager and head of soccer operations Yael Averbuch West.

"Rose is a crafty and entertaining player, and our fans and club will be very excited to watch her at Red Bull Arena, and Sonnett is a true professional and competitor, who understands what success in the league looks like. The club and our fans are extremely excited to have players of their stature as we build upon the success of last season."

Rose Lavelle and Emily Sonnett join an increasingly loaded roster at NJ/NY Gotham FC. Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Lavelle, 28, spent three seasons with OL Reign in Seattle, winning the NWSL Shield in 2022. A No. 1 pick in the 2017 NWSL Draft for the Boston Breakers, Lavelle has also played for the Washington Spirit and the WSL's Manchester City.

She has made 92 appearances for the USWNT, scoring 24 goals and adding 21 assists, since making her debut in 2017.

At the 2019 World Cup, Lavelle appeared in all five games for the U.S., scoring three goals for the eventual champions and being awarded the Bronze Ball as the third-best player in the tournament. She was part of the United States' roster at the 2023 World Cup, though was suspended for the round of 16 loss to Sweden.

"Rose is an amazing talent, and we are very excited to have her as a part of the club," said Gotham head coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "She is a very exciting player to watch because of her creative and technical abilities. Rose brings so much to every team she is on, and I am very excited to work with her this season."

Sonnett, 30, was selected No. 1 in the 2016 NWSL Draft by the Portland Thorns, winning an NWSL Shield that same year and the NWSL title in 2017. She won a second NWSL championship with the Washington Spirit in 2021.

Having made her debut while still a college player in 2015, Sonnett has won 83 caps for the United States, scoring two goals and registering seven assists.

"I am very excited to work with Emily Sonnett next season, as we continue to build off our success from last season," said Amorós. "She is a very strong player, who plays the game with great passion. We are very excited to have a player and leader like her at the club."