The winter transfer window is now open in Europe, and there are plenty of moves in the works and gossip swirling around. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!

TOP STORY: Mbappé to decide on his future very quickly

The future of Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappé could be decided relatively quickly, as has been reported by L'Equipe.

Where the 25-year-old will play his club football next season has been the topic of much speculation, with his contract at Les Parisiens expiring at the end of the season, but there could soon be an answer.

Los Blancos can directly discuss a summer move with Mbappé now that January has arrived, and they have already made it clear that they want a swift decision from the France international.

This comes after their experiences back in 2022 when long negotiations were held with Mbappe before the forward eventually decided in May that he would stay in Paris.

This time around, Mbappé wants to make a decision quickly and reportedly is eager to sort out his future.

L'Equipe's report comes a day after they quoted Mbappé saying: "I didn't make a choice. With the agreement that I made with the president this summer, whatever my decision, we managed to protect all parties and preserve the serenity of the club for the upcoming deadlines. Which remains the most important. [The rest] we will say that it is secondary."

He then added: "It was late May in 2022 because I didn't know until May. If I know what I want to do, why hang around? But the most important thing is the titles. We are determined. The team is looking towards that. Nobody talks about my situation inside the club. Not many people are interested."

PAPER GOSSIP

- Arsenal are plotting a move to sign Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as manager Mikel Arteta aims to strengthen the options in his backline for the long-term, as reported by The Telegraph. The 17-year-old has been a consistent figure in Ajax's defence and his versatility is among the traits that have attracted the Gunners' attention.

- Lille defender Tiago Djaló is getting closer to joining Juventus despite long-term interest from Internazionale, reports Sky Sports Italia. The 23-year-old's current contract with Lille is set to expire in the summer, but having previously given priority to I Nerazzurri, it could be I Bianconeri that signs him as they are prepared to offer the compensation required to make a January move -- they could also loan him back to Lille for the rest of the season.

- Napoli and Udinese are very close to reaching an agreement for Lazar Samardzic to join Gli Azzurri, reports Matteo Moretto. The most recent talks between the two clubs have been positive, and a deal for the 21-year-old midfielder could be completely done over the weekend.

- Genoa are looking at Como loanee Marco Curto and Union Berlin's Leonardo Bonucci as they prepare to replace Radu Dragusin, reports Calciomercato, with their 21-year-old centre-back being strongly linked with Tottenham Hotspur. Bonucci has had contact with Roma in recent weeks but there were no negotiations and the 36-year-old is keen to return to Serie A, even being willing to accept a decrease in his wages to leave Union.

- AFC Bournemouth are set to make an offer to LDU Quito for midfielder Óscar Zambrano, reports Fabrizio Romano. The initial proposal for the 19-year-old will be worth $5.5 million with the Cherries working to get a deal completed.