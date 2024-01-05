Open Extended Reactions

Former LA Galaxy and Mexico international striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez has given the green light for a return to Chivas, sources told ESPN's Sergio Dipp on Thursday.

Hernandez told Chivas president Amaury Vergara that he's willing to play the Liga MX 2024 Clausura for the club where he started his career as a professional in 2006, sources said.

The 35-year-old forward had offers from the MLS, Europe, and the Middle East, but none were as appealing as a return to Guadalajara, who can now begin negotiations with the player's representation.

Hernandez, a free agent, is currently regaining full fitness after suffering a season-ending ACL injury with the LA Galaxy last June.

Following 82 appearances and 39 goals scored across four seasons -- and a 2022 MLS All-Star award -- the MLS club parted ways with the out-of-contract player in November.

Ahead of his injury and eventual exit from the LA Galaxy, Hernandez's form began to slow in 2023 with just one goal across 12 matches in all competitions.

Before making headlines with his move to MLS in 2020 -- and previous to his noteworthy European run that carried him to titles and appearances with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevilla -- Hernandez first made a name for himself back home with Chivas as a member of their academy.

Javier Hernandez played his last Liga MX in 2010 before continuing his career in Europe and United States. Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

Despite being the all-time leading goalscorer for Mexico's men's national team, Hernandez has yet to play for El Tri since 2019.

The striker hasn't ruled out a return to the national team and stated in 2023 that he chatted with former Mexico coach Diego Cocca about the door remaining open for a future call-up.

Chivas, Liga MX's second-most successful side, earned a spot at fifth in the 2023 Apertura season and were knocked out in the quarterfinal stage of the playoffs.

By December, Chivas mutually parted ways with manager Veljko Paunovic and replaced him with former Boca Juniors and Real Madrid midfielder Fernando Gago.

Chivas will begin league play on Jan. 13 with a home-opener against Santos Laguna.